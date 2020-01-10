Arrangements made for viewing first lunar eclipse of the year

Pondicherry Science Forum (PSF), in association with Puducherry Science and Technology Council and Department of Science, Technology & Environment, has put in place arrangements to witness the first lunar eclipse of the year, which will take place on Friday.

This will be the only one of the four penumbral lunar eclipses of the year to be visible in India, making it all the more special.

The programmes begin from 7.30 p.m. near the Gandhi Statue at the beach with a slideshow about lunar eclipse by T. Madhivanan, vice-president, PSF. According to the forum, solar and lunar eclipse phenomena are a conjoined phenomena in that a solar eclipse does not happen alone; it takes place along with a lunar eclipse.

The last solar eclipse occurred on December 26, and in a matter of a fortnight, the stage is set for a penumbral lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses are much more common than solar eclipses, but are still a sight to behold.

NASA has coined the term ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse' for this celestial event, since this penumbral eclipse coincides with the January full moon, also known as the Wolf Moon. The spectacle will be visible across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The other three penumbral eclipses will take place on June 5, July 4, and November 29, neither of which will be visible in India. In the city, the penumbral lunar eclipse begins at 10.37 p.m. The eclipse reaches its maximum a little past midnight at 12.40 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 2.42 a.m.

Penumbral lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun. It obscures the Sun's light for a specific amount of time, causing the Earth's shadow to fall on the Moon. Lunar eclipses can be divided into three categories: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipses and penumbral lunar eclipses.

During a total eclipse, the moon completely enters the darkest shadow cast by Earth – the umbral shadow or umbra. This needs a perfect alignment of sun, moon and the earth on a straight line. During a partial eclipse, only a fragment of the moon dips into the umbra and a portion of the moon appears to temporarily vanish.

A penumbral eclipse happens when the moon passes through the faint, outer region of the earth’s shadow known as the penumbra. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon are imperfectly aligned, meaning we are left with a shadowed moon here on Earth. However, all three events only occur when the moon is fully illuminated by the sun – the full moon phase of the lunar cycle.

Unlike other eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is a very subtle celestial event to observe, though it is interesting to see the larger than usual appearance of the moon, and the shifts in shadow during the four-hour period.

When the eclipse is at its peak, the moon's outer disc will fall under the earth’s shadow, but not completely. At maximum eclipse, 90% of the moon will be partially shaded by the earth. The moon will appear dim, and will not be as bright as on other days.

While looking at solar eclipses, special glasses are usually recommended by experts, in the case of a lunar eclipse, it is safe to look at it with the naked eye.