Arrangements for consecration of Abirameswarar temple discussed

January 11, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Arrangements for the consecration of Sri Abirameswarar Temple at Thiruvamathur in Villupuram district, scheduled for February 1, and the steps for the smooth conduct of the event were discussed at a meeting of the coordination committee chaired by Collector D. Mohan here on Monday.

The Collector directed the police to draw up a traffic management plan and officials to maintain drinking water supply. Arrangements for queues, annadanam, uninterrupted power supply and temporary dressing rooms were also reviewed. A medical team would be deployed, along with an ambulance, on the temple premises. An information center would also be opened, he said.

District Revenue Officer M. Parameshwari and officials of various departments took part at the meeting.