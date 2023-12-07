ADVERTISEMENT

Around ₹ 85 lakh recovered from online fraudsters in Puducherry

December 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Investigations led to seizure of 65 mobile phones used for crimes. The police have blocked around 201 mobile phone numbers suspected to have been used for cyber crimes, says DIG

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav handing over recovered money to one of cyber fraud victims in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The cyber crime police have recovered around ₹85 lakh from online fraudsters in the last one-and-a-half months, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the DIG said the amount was recovered after registration of case in various crimes on the cyber platform. 

Investigations have led to the seizure of 65 mobile phones used for various cyber crimes. The police have blocked around 201 mobile phone numbers suspected to have been used for cyber crimes, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyber crime police have also initiated steps to block bank accounts of those involved in duping people by promising expensive products at cheaper price. These blocked bank accounts are in total holding deposits to the tune of ₹45 lakh, he said.

“We appeal to all those who got cheated by online fraudsters to report the matter immediately to the cyber crime police for initiating prompt action,” Mr. Yadav said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US