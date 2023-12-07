HamberMenu
Around ₹ 85 lakh recovered from online fraudsters in Puducherry

Investigations led to seizure of 65 mobile phones used for crimes. The police have blocked around 201 mobile phone numbers suspected to have been used for cyber crimes, says DIG

December 07, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav handing over recovered money to one of cyber fraud victims in Puducherry on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav handing over recovered money to one of cyber fraud victims in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The cyber crime police have recovered around ₹85 lakh from online fraudsters in the last one-and-a-half months, said Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the DIG said the amount was recovered after registration of case in various crimes on the cyber platform. 

Investigations have led to the seizure of 65 mobile phones used for various cyber crimes. The police have blocked around 201 mobile phone numbers suspected to have been used for cyber crimes, he said.

The cyber crime police have also initiated steps to block bank accounts of those involved in duping people by promising expensive products at cheaper price. These blocked bank accounts are in total holding deposits to the tune of ₹45 lakh, he said.

“We appeal to all those who got cheated by online fraudsters to report the matter immediately to the cyber crime police for initiating prompt action,” Mr. Yadav said.

