Around 600 students participate in France Education fair in Puducherry

February 15, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 600 students participated in France Education Fair here, jointly organised by Campus France India, the education wing of French Embassy and Galaxy Education Consultants.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the fair. Consulate General of France in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Lise Talbot Barre, was present at the function.

The Consul General, in her address, explained to students about the benefits of studying in France. The French government was working on scholarships and other exchange programmes to attract Indian students, she added.

Her country aimed at admitting around 30,000 Indian students by 2030. Representatives of around 30 French Universities participated in the event, a release said.