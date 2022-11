November 29, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 500 persons with disabilities participated in various sporting events organised by the Social Welfare Department at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam on Tuesday. The winners would be given prizes at a function to be held on December 3 to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. Member of the Legislative Assembly Anibal Kennedy flagged of the sporting events at Uppalam.