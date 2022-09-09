Around 200 volunteers participate in beach clean-up drive at Promenade Beach

Volunteers at the clean-up exercise on the Promenade Beach on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Around 200 volunteers took part in a beach clean-up exercise at Promenade Beach on Friday as part of the ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea’ campaign.

The campaign was organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Science and Technology, National Institute of Ocean Technology and Sri Aurobindo Society in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, the Department of Science and Technology, and Ariviyal Palagai.

Inaugurating the clean-up drive, P.T. Rudra Goud, Director for School, Higher and Technical Education, said keeping the coasts clean should be made into a habit, and everyone should work together to achieve this goal. He said there should be sustained efforts to keep the sea clean and safe.

T.V. Venkateswaran, Scientist F, Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, pointed out the importance of keeping plastics from contaminating the seas and oceans, as whatever is thrown in them reenters the food chain in the form of microplastics, which are found in items, such as salt and fish, that we consume.

The annual estimated intake of plastics by people is that of the size of a credit card, and all of this is leading to unimaginable health complications as well, Mr. Venkateswaran said.

T.P. Raghunath, director, Svarnim Puducherry, said the campaign would be extended to a year-long series of activities spread across schools and colleges and also taking up real-time studies and projects related to the coast, monsoon, mapping of seasonal variations etc., under an umbrella programme called the ‘Monsoon Festival’.

Nandakumar from Keep Namma Pondy Clean and Kishore Bharati from Sri Aurobindo Society also spoke.