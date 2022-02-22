Around 11 lakh people visit Hunar Haat festival at Old Port: Union Minister

Artisans and craftsmen from 30 States and Union Territories exhibited their products in Puducherry

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan taking a look at the exhibits during the valedictory of Hunar Haat festival held at the Old Port complex in Puducherry on Monday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Artisans and craftsmen from 30 States and Union Territories exhibited their products in Puducherry

Lakhs of people visited the 11-day ‘Hunar Haat,’ festival held at the Old Port and traditional handicraft items made by artisans worth crores were sold from across the country, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters at the valedictory of the festival, the Minister said the event in Puducherry was immensely successful and another one would be held here. “Though we don’t calculate the volume of business done by each of the artisans, the feedback showed they have done business worth crores. Around 11 lakh people visited the stalls,” he said.

The decision to hold Hunar Haat festival by the Centre had provided employment opportunities to 8 lakh artisans in the last seven years. Fifty per cent of the artisans are women, Mr. Naqvi said.

The Minister said artisans and craftsmen from 30 States and Union Territories had exhibited their products in Puducherry. Around two-dozen artisans from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu had also participated in the event, the Minister said.

“Artisans and craftsmen have received online orders on a large scale. This has tremendously encouraged the artisans who came here from every corner of the country. The festival is playing a pivotal role in giving world-wide recognition to India’s centuries-old legacy of art and craft with the commitment to Swadeshi se Swavlamban,” he said.

Speaking at the valedictory, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the event was of immense help to artisans to promote indigenously produced craft items. The Union Territory has the distinction of hosting the festival for the second time, she added.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar and BJP president V. Saminathan also attended the event.