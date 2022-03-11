Around 100 Dalit volunteers court arrest

Special Correspondent March 11, 2022 19:07 IST

They opposed diversion of funds meant for implementation of schemes under the Scheduled Caste Special Component Plan

Around 100 workers belonging to various Dalit outfits on Friday courted arrest while staging a demonstration to protest against diversion of funds meant for implementation of schemes under the Scheduled Caste Special Component Plan. The volunteers under the banner of Federation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Movement in the Union Territory took out a procession from Anna Salai and staged a demonstration near Immaculate Church. As the agitation went on, a few workers managed to jump the barricades and reached the front gate of the Assembly. Police and the Assembly watch and ward staff prevented them from entering the Assembly premises. After a heated exchange, police persuaded them to return to the protest site. Police said around 100 workers were taken in to custody and later released.



