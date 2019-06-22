Arni-Villupuram road upgraded

₹425.72 crore spent on enhancement of the stretch

The upgraded Arcot-Villupuram Road between Arni and Villupuram was one among the several projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday.

It was a long wait for the 75,000 residents from 33 villages from 2014 to get their dream get realised.

The project was taken up by Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC), Kancheepuram Division, at a cost of ₹425.72 crore, under World Bank funding for Department of Highways and Minor Ports, to cover 83 kilometres of road length. Incidentally, the road links Chennai-Pune higwhay at Arcot and Chennai-Theni Highway at Villupuram.

The road is expected to reduce the travelling time between Arni and Villupuram, sources with highways department said.

At a function held at Arni, District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy greeted the motorists and cautioned them to use the road adhering road safety rules.

Cheyyar MLA Dusi K. Mohan, TNRDC-Kancheepuram Divisional Engineer, Aruna, Revenue Divisional Officer, Arni, L. Mythili were among others participated in the function.

According to officials, the administrative sanction was accorded for ₹377.04 crore in September 2014 and the project cost had to be revised in May 2015. More avenue trees were planted to cover the road with Green patch by the assistance of Forest department. In this project, existing 7 metre width was widened to 10 metres, extending the road by 1.5 metres on both sides. Several small bridges and culverts has to be widened to get the road width equal at all places.

Construction of 35 bus shelters, 15 of them with solar lighting equipment were completed to benefit the villages on the both sides of the road. Some of the areas the road covers include, Arni, Vinnamangalam, Thellur, Annamangalam, Jayamkondan, Kanjanur, Poondi, Thumbur and Villupuram.