Army recruitment rally to be held in Cuddalore from Jan. 4

November 29, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Army will organise an Agniveer recruitment rally between January 4 and 13, 2024 for shortlisted candidates from 11 districts and the Union Territory of Puducherry at the Anna stadium in Cuddalore.

According to a press release, the rally for candidates shortlisted after Common Entrance Examination (CEE) is being held for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer tradesmen (10th pass), Agniveer tradesmen (8th pass), Sepoy pharmacy, Soldier technical nursing assistant/Nursing assistant and havildar.

Candidates from Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Tirupttur, Villupuram, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry could apply.

Any candidate reporting to the rally site without complete documents or those in incorrect format will not be allowed to participate. Admit cards will be issued on or after December 3, 2023 and candidates are advised to check www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and their registered email IDs for the admit cards.

The recruitment process is fully automated, fair and transparent. The Army has appealed to candidates not to take the help of middlemen or touts.

