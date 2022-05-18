Arms licence holders in Vellore, nearby districts under surveillance

The district police have decided to conduct regular surprise checks on licensed arms holders in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur as against the existing norm of checking twice a year. This comes after a 49-year-old D. Jagadeesan, an ex-serviceman, shot dead his younger brother, D. Godhandaraman, 38, in the chest, using a licensed double barrel breech loader shotgun over a property dispute near Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai on Monday. Police seized the shotgun from Mr. Jadadeesan and filed two cases against him under IPC 302 for murder and the Arms Act, 1959. Police said that the accused had renewed his arms license under bank staff category early this year. “Every police station maintains a register on licensed arms holders. Inspector-level officers do surprise checks on such holders. Now, we have to intensify such checks,” A. Pavan Kumar Reddy, SP (Tiruvannamalai) told The Hindu. At present, Vellore has the highest number of 759 arms license holders, followed by Tiruvannamalai (263) and Ranipet (222). Together, 1,456 arms license holders were registered in these districts. As per norms, Collector as district magistrate is empowered to issue and renew the arms license for applicants after getting concurrence from the district police led by SP.

Working with the newly-elected heads of local bodies, police have been reaching out to tribals, especially those living in forest fringes and hillocks to voluntarily surrender illegal weapons, mainly double barrel guns. Regular meetings with tribal elders by the police have been held in Jawadhu Hills covering over 300 tribal hamlets in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts. However, police said that such voluntary surrender of arms, especially by the tribals, has been a challenge so far as they (tribals) are traditionally associated with firearms for their safety.