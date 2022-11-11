Armistice Day observed in tribute to the sacrifice of civilians and military personnel

The French Consulate led the Armistice Day observance on Friday with ceremonies in Puducherry and Karaikal to mark the conclusion of the WWI in 1918.

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre placed a wreath at the Monument aux Morts, (French War Memorial) on Goubert Avenue in tribute to the sacrifice of civilians and military Morts pour la France (Those who laid down their lives for France) through the ages and in the various theatres of operation in the world, in the presence of representatives of the government, veterans and representatives of the French community.

A similar tribute was held at the War Memorial in Karaikal, led by Consular-designated representative Chantal Samuel David, president of the Consular Council. She was accompanied by Lieutenant-Colonel Joseph Richard, Warrant Officer Cyrille Laurain, representatives of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces. The gathering proceeded to Notre Dame Church for a mass in memory.

Later, at a function at the Alliance Francaise, the Consul General awarded a distinction to Dayal Denadayalou, a member of the National Federation of Veterans Residing Outside of France (FACS), in recognition of his services rendered to the nation.

According to a press note from the Consulate, for the estimated 6,000 French nationals in its jurisdiction, whether they are residents in India for a long time, or short-term expatriates serving one of the 200 French companies that make up the consular district, the celebration was an awaited and unifying event.

In fact, for France, the commemoration of the 1918 Armistice does not only celebrate the end of hostilities, but the reconciliation between the former belligerents united around the values of democracy. In the 21st century, military aggression must not and cannot be allowed to oppose the principles of democracy and freedom that guide people. Strengthened by this same fundamental conviction, France and India have naturally been engaged for many years in a strategic partnership to prevent this armed danger and to guarantee together to the world the sovereignty of the values of peace, exchange and dialogue, the press note said.