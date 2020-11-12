Armistice Day observed

PUDUCHERRY

12 November 2020 02:06 IST

French Consul General pays tributes

The city joined the worldwide observance of the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I on Wednesday with French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre paying tributes to martyrs at the Monument aux Morts (French War Memorial).

An estimated 1.5 million Indian troops, including many from Puducherry, fought in the war alongside allies and at least 60,000 had been martyred. The city is among the few places in the country that observes the anniversary of Armistice Day marking the end of WWI. Ms. Barre paid floral tribute at the war memorial. Collector T. Arun and other dignitaries paid tributes.

Advertising

Advertising