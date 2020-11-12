Armistice Day observed

The city joined the worldwide observance of the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I on Wednesday with French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre paying tributes to martyrs at the Monument aux Morts (French War Memorial).
An estimated 1.5 million Indian troops, including many from Puducherry, fought in the war alongside allies and at least 60,000 had been martyred. The city is among the few places in the country that observes the anniversary of Armistice Day marking the end of WWI. Ms. Barre paid floral tribute at the war memorial. Collector T. Arun and other dignitaries paid tributes.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath