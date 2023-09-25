Arjuna-Achilles rendezvous in Indo-French theatre that discusses war

September 25, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A dialectical exchange on the sidelines of a burning battleground between the two warrior icons from Indian and Greek mythologies, Arjuna and Achilles, will pivot an experimental Indo-French collaboration between Adishakti theatre and École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Techniques du Théâtre (ENSATT), a national drama school for theatre arts and techniques in Lyon, France.

The title of the collaborative production, ‘He-Rose’ symbolises both a wordplay on “heroes” as well as suggests a rising by the two protagonists to a higher plane of consciousness, following a candid reassessment of the hollowness of war’s endgame, the trauma and horrors of endless cycles of casus belli and revengeful killings.

The Adishakti-Ensatt play premiered in Ensatt Lyon a few days ago and the Indian premiere is likely in April, 2024, coinciding with the ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival’ to memorialise Adishakti’s visionary founder Veenapani Chawla.

The play, which adopts a non-linear structure, is essentially a reimagining of the two great epics and will feature a storyteller in the theatrical tradition of the omniscient narrator. The narrator is presented against the fictionalised backdrop of a tavern on the Silk Road that becomes a melting pot where merchants, soldiers and travellers share war updates, stories, influences and perspectives — a theatrical device partly inspired by the stories and myths around the exploits of 13th century itinerant Italian merchant-explorer Marco Polo.

“There is a structural fluidity in not anchoring the presentation in any specific cultural milieu”, said Vinay Kumar, Artistic Director-Managing Trustee of Adishakti.

Though the epics of Mahabharatha and Homer’s ‘Iliad’ span different cultures, timelines and story arcs for the two central figures, there are also a few striking similarities such as in the portrayal of the icons as reluctant warriors at one point, or gender swapping episodes in their stories (Arjuna disguising as Brihannala/Achilles as Issa) that signify a reconnection to their feminine side.

These points of convergence assume a higher significance in ‘He-Rose’, especially in transitioning of the warriors and in reshaping their larger perspective on life as the play unites the icons in a common space where they ruminate on war, its intended and collateral consequences.

“The idea was to reimagine the epics differently and explore how the course of events could be altered by two principal warriors philosophising on larger questions about war,” Nimmy Raphel, Adishakti artiste and playwright, said.

For instance, the dialectical exchange between Arjuna and Achilles involves questions as for whom the war is waged, for man or the Gods, whether they can control their destiny or serve someone else’s calling, and also on what represents true virtuousness and heroism, she said.

The outcome of the conversation is a renunciation of all forms of violence by the protagonists who tap into their true identities; their artistic sides — we have different actors slipping into and out of the roles of Arjuna and Achilles during the play.

During the first phase of the collaborative venture, which is supported by Alliance Francaise in Puducherry, four theatre students from ENSATT had been recently at Adishakti, for the preliminary rehearsals. The technical aspects, including lighting, costumes and sound, were also assigned to ENSATT with Vinay Kumar in a mentorship role.

Interestingly, the play, which begins with a battery of remote-run toy tanks going helter-skelter on stage, will have the lights fade out on a scene showing a solitary tank that would suggest the survival of the most tragic trait of mankind of ignoring the lessons from past wars.

Perhaps, as Nimmy would say, a conclusive argument against the justification of war, no matter how extreme the provocation, might be possible only in the realm of theatre.

The ‘He-Rose’ cast also features Julie Cecchini, Mathilde Briet, Marius Pinson and Elsa Fafin from ENSATT and Meedhu Miriyam and Sooraj S from Adishakti.

The ENSATT technical team comprises Calliste Lestra (light design), François Landureau (scenography), Lolie Mortreux (sound), Canelle Charlanes (costumes) and Arnaud Guennad (assistant director).