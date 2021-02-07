Arjun Ram Meghwal calls on Lt. Governor

Courtesy call: Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas on Saturday.

PUDUCHERRY

07 February 2021 03:36 IST

The Minister is on a 2-day visit to the U.T.

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday called on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.

Ms. Bedi in a WhatsApp message said it was a fruitful meeting. The Union Minister was accompanied by nominated legislator and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan during his visit to Raj Nivas.

Mr. Meghwal, who has been made election in-charge for the Union Territory by the BJP leadership, is on a two-day visit to the region.

A communication from the BJP office said Mr. Meghwal was accompanied by industrialist and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

During their stay, the leaders are set to hold several round of consultations with party workers, besides holding an interactive session with members of the Chamber of Commerce.