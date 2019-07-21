Arikamedu site under threat from sand miners

The historical legacy at the Archaeological Survey of India-protected area at Arikamedu, about 7 km. from here, is under threat from sand miners.

Indiscriminately digging in the area to extract sand by miners poses a threat to over future excavations to understand the historical trade ties this part of the country had with Rome and other European countries.

According to Logu Ayappan, a resident and activist, mining started first inside the fenced 34-acre site where excavations done in the past led to findings of the remains of harbour, beads, seminary school and other brick structures.

“After protest by local residents, the miners have shifted operations to the mangrove forest area near Arikamedu. Even the place near mangroves comes under the protected area and are planned for future excavations. Mining will certainly destroy the remains,” he said. Miners hired workers for excavating sand during the day and the mineral was taken away in bullock carts at night, Mr. Ayyappan said.

Priceless monuments: A view of the Old French Seminary School ruins in Arikamedu. At right, the police have dug up a trench to restrict the movement of vehicles in the mangrove.

A bullock cart of sand fetches the miners ₹6,000 a day.

Setting up a permanent outpost manned by the police and the revenue officials to keep round-the-clock monitoring in the area was imperative, said C, Prabhakaran, a resident.

Surveillance launched

The Ariankuppam police said they had launched a surveillance in the area following a complaint from the ASI in January about sand mining. Trenches had been dug around the place to restrict movement of vehicles in the mangrove, the police said.

“It is widely believed that Arikamedu is celebrated for trade with the Romans, but contrary to this, recent evidence suggests that it served as a link both with the West and the East, particularly with Sri Lanka and South East Asia. The transfer of technology, language, culture, script and human migration with Sri Lanka and South East Asia has taken place through this port,” said K. Rajan, Department of History, Pondicherry University.

The site had to be protected as it had a wealth of historical information buried under the sand, he said.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar said the ASI and the local government should immediately intervene to protect the site.

Mr. Ravikumar, who had given notice in the Lok Sabha on July 18 seeking permission to speak on excavation at Arikamedu, said it was an important archaeological site. “It provides details of Indo-Roman trade. We can understand the influence of Buddhism from the Buddha statue still worshipped there. I request the ASI to conduct a new round of excavations and maintain the site properly,”’ he added.