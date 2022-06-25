Archana adjudged winner of preliminary round of Our State Our Taste in Chidambaram

R.C. Archana emerged as the winner of the preliminary round of the third edition of The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste culinary contest, held at Chidambaram on Saturday. S. Sindhu was adjudged the first runner-up while Razeena Begam was declared the second runner-up of the contest.

The winner prepared 51 dishes, which represented flavours from across the State. The participants presented a minimum of two dishes, of which one represented the flavour of Tamil Nadu with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’.

The Judge, chef K. Damodaran, said the dishes prepared by the contestants were judged based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

The chief guest was R.M. Swethakumar, managing director of Hotel Saradharam. B.N. Sathish from The Hindu Group, S.T. Ilanthirumaran, authorised Vidiem distributor, G. Veeraiyaswami from Savorit and Naga, K. Michael Raj from Maduram Rice, K. Ravichandra, Kalyanam Stores and Maligai, distributor RKG Ghee and P. Velmurugan from Kaleeshwari Refinery were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

