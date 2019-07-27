‘Approve cadre restructuring at Jipmer’

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has urged the Union Health Ministry to approve the restructuring proposed for 23 non-faculty members of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).

Raising the issue in the Parliament on Tuesday, he said Jipmer had 280 faculty members, 360 resident physicians and 3,000 nursing, administrative and support staff on its rolls.

After Jipmer was upgraded as an Institute of National Importance in 2008, the pay scales were revised in uniformity with the Recruitment Rules for faculties in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Non-faculty posts

For non-faculty posts, a coordination committee had recommended uniformity in pay scales, cadre restructuring and recruitment rules. Based on that, the restructuring was proposed for 26 posts and submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of this, the Ministry had approved action for three posts while the rest were pending.

The Ministry should take immediate steps and approve the cadre restructuring at the earliest, Mr. Vaithilingam added.