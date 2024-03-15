ADVERTISEMENT

Apply for UG/PG courses at Pondicherry varsity till March 26

March 15, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University will accept online applications for admission to various four-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes, and five-year integrated postgraduate courses based on the Common Universities Entrance Test [UG] till March 26, as prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A press note from the university urged aspirants to refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes and select the required domain subjects for the programmes, as per the details given by the Pondicherry University in the brochure available at: https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG for further updates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US