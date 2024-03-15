GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apply for UG/PG courses at Pondicherry varsity till March 26

March 15, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University will accept online applications for admission to various four-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes, and five-year integrated postgraduate courses based on the Common Universities Entrance Test [UG] till March 26, as prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A press note from the university urged aspirants to refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes and select the required domain subjects for the programmes, as per the details given by the Pondicherry University in the brochure available at: https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG for further updates.

