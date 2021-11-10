Puducherry

Applications sought from students with disabilities

The Directorate of Social Welfare has sought applications from students with disabilities for various scholarship schemes.

A press note said the Central Government had announced the schemes of scholarship “Pre matric, Post matric and Top class education for students with disabilities”.

Students with disabilities having 40% and above are eligible to apply for this scholarship. Those who are studying from Class IX to post graduate in government and government-recognised institutions are requested to apply with valid documents through the website www.scholarships.gov.in.


