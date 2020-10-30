Applications invited for talent search exam

30 October 2020 02:00 IST

November 15 is the last date to apply

Applications have been invited for the State-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE Stage-I) for the students of Class 10 in recognised schools in Puducherry.

The examination will be conducted on December 13 (Sunday) in all the four regions of the Union Territory by the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry.

A. Michael Benno, Joint Director of School Education, said in a press note that this was as per the communication from the Union Education Ministry.

The students can apply through respective schools online on the website nmmsntspdy.com till November 15.

The top 20 rank students (11-General, 1-EWS, 5-OBC, 3-S.C. Origin) from the State Level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE Stage-I) will become eligible for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE Stage-II) to be held on June 13 conducted by the NCERT, New Delhi.

Scholarship for toppers

The students selected in this examination will receive scholarship from Class XI to Ph.D from the Government of India.

In addition to that, the students selected in the first stage and second stage of the talent search examinations will be awarded ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 respectively as one-time cash incentive from the Government of Puducherry.