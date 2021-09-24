Applications invited for posts in Child Welfare Committees

Appointments are made on an honorarium basis; one of the appointees shall be a woman

The Department of Social Defence has called for applications for the posts of chairperson and members of the Child Welfare Committees constituted under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015.

The appointments are made on an honorarium basis and one of the appointees shall be a woman. The applicant shall have a degree in psychology, or psychiatry, social work, law, or health, education or special education for children and shall have been actively involved in health, education or welfare activities of children for not less than seven years, or alternatively should be a practising professional in child psychology, psychiatry, law, social work, human development, or special education for differently-abled.

The applicant shall not be less than 35 years of age and shall not have completed 65 years of age. A person may be eligible for appointment for a maximum of two terms. Further details may be ascertained from District Child Protection Unit. The last date for the receipt of applications is October 7, 2021.

The applications shall be sent to the District Child Protection Officer, District Child protection Unit, Collectorate, Cuddalore.