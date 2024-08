The Public Works Department has invited applications for Group B (non-gazetted) posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Overseer in the Union Territory. According to an official release, the last date for sending in applications is August 31, 2024, by 5 p.m. For more details, visit https://recruitment.py.gov.in.

