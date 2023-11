November 01, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has extended the last date for submitting online applications for admissions to classes 9 and 11 (through lateral entry test in 2024) till November 7.

The extension of deadline is to fill vacancies in the said classes (science and commerce sections) at the school at Periyakalapet, functioning under the Ministry of Education, a press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.