November 01, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has extended the last date for submitting online applications for admissions to classes 9 and 11 (through lateral entry test in 2024) till November 7.

The extension of deadline is to fill vacancies in the said classes (science and commerce sections) at the school at Periyakalapet, functioning under the Ministry of Education, a press note said.