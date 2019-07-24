Application deadline extended

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has extended the date of submission of applications for Green Award from the industries (small scale/medium/large) till July 31.

According to a press note, filled-in applications need to be submitted to the Member Secretary, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, Anna Nagar, Puducherry.

The application format can be obtained free of cost from the PPCC and also at the regional office of the Department of Science, Technology & Environment, Karaikal, during office hours or can be download from the department’s website http://dste.py.gov.in