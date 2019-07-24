Puducherry

Application deadline extended

more-in

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has extended the date of submission of applications for Green Award from the industries (small scale/medium/large) till July 31.

According to a press note, filled-in applications need to be submitted to the Member Secretary, Puducherry Pollution Control Committee, Anna Nagar, Puducherry.

The application format can be obtained free of cost from the PPCC and also at the regional office of the Department of Science, Technology & Environment, Karaikal, during office hours or can be download from the department’s website http://dste.py.gov.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 6:26:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/application-deadline-extended/article28692921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY