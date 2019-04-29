Appeal against acquittal: CPI(M)

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the government to make an expeditious appeal in the Madras High Court against the order of the Principal District and Sessions Court acquitting 18 persons including eight dismissed police personnel accused in the child prostitution racket.

In a statement, R. Rajangam, secretary of CPI (M) said a case was registered in connection with the child prostitution racket following startling revelations of two girls aged 14 and 16 years to the Child Welfare Committee in 2014. An identification parade was also conducted and nine police personnel were named in the chargesheet and subsequently dismissed from service.

Though the trial in cases involving crimes against women and children should have been completed within one year nothing had been done. The trial was delayed for more than four years. This would not only set a bad precedent but also pave the way for increase in crimes against women and children, he said.

The government should immediately appeal in the High Court. Justice should not be denied to the victims, Mr. Rajangam said.