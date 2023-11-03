Anti-social elements arrested; arms and explosives seized during combing operations

November 03, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry police, along with their counterparts in neighbouring districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu on Friday , conducted a combing operation as part of a crackdown on history-sheeters.

Around 300 policemen from the U.T. and Tamil Nadu forces carried out search operations in the houses and possible hideouts of anti-social elements residing in the bordering villages of Kottakuppam, Auroville, Lawspet, Mangalam, Vanur, and Reddichavadi.

Superintendent of Police, Villupuram G. Shashank Sai told The Hindu that it was a joint operation to curb the activities of anti-social elements.

“We had received a tip-off from Kiliyanur that country-made bombs were made for triggering a crime stemming from a dispute between anti-social elements lodged in Puducherry jail. We have recovered the bombs and made arrests in connection with the murder plan,” Mr. Sai said.

Operation Trishul

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order in Puducherry, Narra Chaitanya said as part of “Operation Trishul” the territorial police has been keeping a vigil on organised crimes and rowdy elements.

“We (Puducherry and T.N. police) both share vital inputs on activities of organised criminals having networks in both the regions. We have shared information on involvement of criminals operating from neighbouring villages. Based on intelligence gathering from both sides, combing operation was initiated on Friday morning,” Mr. Chaitanya said.

Around 100 places were searched on the Puducherry side, he said adding the combing operation resulted in the seizure of 30 boxes of crackers worth ₹ 3 lakh from the house of a history-sheeter in Puducherry. The crackers were seized from a notorious rowdy Siva. He has been arrested, Mr. Chaitanya said.

Arms were recovered from the house of another three persons and three non-bailable warrants were also executed. Preventive action was initiated against eight persons during the combing operation. They will be produced before the court for legal proceedings, he said.

“We will work closely with T.N. police to curb the activities of rowdy elements. The operation against rowdies will continue under Operation Trishul,” he said.

Mr. Sai said the Tamil Nadu police have made seven arrests. “We have observed the patterns used by anti-social elements. One such pattern is the execution of heinous crimes resulting from gang rivalry during festival time. So, we wanted to keep vigil.” he added.

