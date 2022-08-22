Anti-Human Trafficking Unit to be set up: Rangasamy

Emergency Response Support System to come up at ₹57.7 lakh

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 21:09 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday announced that the government had decided to establish an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in the Union Territory.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, he said that the unit would be set up in the current year. The government will also be procuring new vehicles for the Police Department including a jammer at ₹5.5 crore.

An Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) will be established in the Union Territory at ₹57.7 lakh for effective communication. In addition, the Government has proposed to set up Women Help Desks in police stations at an estimate of ₹40.66 lakh. The government will also recruit 48 Sub-Inspectors of Police, 307 police constables and 415 Home Guards, he said.

Fire Services

The government has also proposed to set up new Fire stations at Thavalakuppam, Karaiyambuthur, and Lingareddipalayam in Puducherry and T.R. Pattinam in Karaikal. A permanent training centre would also be set up for Fire service personnel. The government has also proposed to fill up 52 vacant posts of firemen, he added.

