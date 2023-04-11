HamberMenu
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Puducherry

April 11, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic police have launched a special drive to remove encroachments on SS Pillai Street in Puducherry on Monday.

Traffic police have launched a special drive to remove encroachments on SS Pillai Street in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Traffic Police in Puducherry on Monday started an anti-encroachment drive in the town to remove obstacles for allowing free movement of vehicles.  Following complaints, a team led by Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran, held a drive on S. S. Pillai and Needarajapayar streets to remove encroachments on either sides of the road. 

There have been complaints about traffic snarls in Needarajapayar Street and adjoining areas. Owners of business establishments have kept barricades at the entrance of their premises to dissuade people from parking vehicles blocking their shops. They also display advertisement materials in front of the shops. 

“We have received complaints of space being occupied by shopowners on these busy stretches. We will continue the drive in the coming days to remove all obstacles kept on roads,” he added.

