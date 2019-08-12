‘Anthropology is key to grasping the diversity of human culture’

Scholars at a seminar have reiterated the relevance of anthropology in the quest for better understanding the diversity of human cultures.

In his keynote address, Vinaya Kumar Srivastava, Director, Anthropological Survey of India, Kolkata, pointed to the anthropologist Claude Levi-Strauss’ question on the relevance of anthropology, where the western world is actually looking at anthropology to understand “the others” and especially as an alternative system of knowledge.

The seminar on ‘Tribal Culture in Transition: Issues of Identity, and Sustainability and Development’ was hosted by the Department of Anthropology, Pondicherry University, in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manava Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, and the Anthropological Survey of India, Kolkata.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, Sarit Kumar Choudhury, Director, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manava Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, spoke about the impact of anthropology on our lives and the role that IGRMS plays in extending support to various departments of anthropology across the country.

He reiterated the fact that deliberations on issues of tribal cultures in transition were varied and diverse.

Rajiv Jain, Director, Culture and Cultural Relations, who chaired the session, spoke on the concept of culture, its importance in the identity of tribes in India, especially pertaining to linguistic identity. Over 50 delegates participated in the event.

A. Chellaperumal, professor and head, Department of Anthropology, Pondicherry University, Jesurathnam Devarpalli, associate professor and Valerie Dkhar, assistant professor, also spoke.