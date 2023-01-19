Another tragedy just waiting to happen

January 19, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Just a few metres away from the spot where a person recently lost his life in a wall collapse, there stands another dilapidated structure in Subbiah Nagar, behind the New Bus Stand, and the people there wonder if it is another tragedy waiting to occur.

Last Sunday, a 42-year-old man hailing from Thanjavur was killed after the old boundary wall of the Animal Husbandry Department collapsed on him. He was walking past the wall after urinating in the area when the wall came crashing down.

Hardly 200 metres away from the accident spot, a structurally weak water tank stands surrounded by an Anganwadi and the parking lot of the New Bus Stand, posing danger to life and property..

The tank, according to residents in the locality, was constructed when the New Bus Stand came up. After it developed cracks, the concrete structure was abandoned, and individual rooftop tanks were used for supplying drinking water in the area.

Plastering has peeled off from the structure and further cracks have developed on its pillars.

“The structure could collapse any time. If it falls during the daytime, it could endanger the life of even kids who attend the Anganwadi existing adjacent to the defunct tank. Also, hundreds of bikes are parked in the area, said Abdul Kalam, a resident.

There are chances that the collapse of the tank could even lead to power disruption as electric lines pass next to the structure, said a shopowner on Subbiah Nagar.

The municipality should conduct a survey in the town to identify weak structures in public places. There are several bus shelters which are not used by the public any more. They are all a threat to public safety, especially during rainy season, said Mr. Kalam.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy said written representations seeking demolition of the tank have been given to the Municipality. “The same is the case with the wall which collapsed. If it had been demolished on time, we wouldn’t have lost a life. At least now, the authorities should wake up and demolish it. The structure is of no use to the public and there is no reason for the government to endlessly wait for its demolition, he said.