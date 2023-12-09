Another land scam case booked against suspended Puducherry government official

December 09, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

D. Balaji, suspended senior officer of Puducherry administration, is caught in yet another temple land scam case, following the registration of a case by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) against him, for assisting four persons in grabbing around two acres of land belonging to the Balasundara Vinayagar Temple in Korkadu.

Mr. Balaji, who is presently out on bail in the Kamatchiamman Temple land scam, is accused by the DVAC of assisting four persons: Latha, Hemalatha, K. Ramamurthy and Sundarambal to change the name on a patta of Balasundara Vinayagar temple land when he was officiating as Settlement Officer in the Revenue Department in 2021.

The DVAC on Friday, December 8, 2023, registered a case under sections 409 (punishment for misappropriation) 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 204 (destruction of document) of the Indian Penal Code as well as other sections, against Mr Balaji and the four individuals, DVAC Inspector, S. Diagaradjane said in a press release.

Preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the claim made by the four accused to change the patta was rejected in the past by the Settlement Officer and Director of Survey. “The previous settlement officer Mr. Velayudham in 2008, had rejected the efforts made by the four to get the patta of the temple land changed to their names. The decision of Mr. Velayudham was upheld by the Director of Survey, Kanakaraj in 2015. Both the officers must have had doubts about the genuineness of the documents produced by the four. As per the procedure, Mr. Balaji should have given instructions to the parties to make an appeal before the Secretary (Revenue). Instead, he connived with the four individuals to change the patta,’ said an official.

Mr. Balaji, as Settlement Officer, was also duty bound to hear the side of the trustees of the Balasundara Vinayagar Temple before approving of the patta to the individuals.

The officer was serving as Director of Fisheries when the illegal occupation of around 64,000 sq ft of land belonging to the Kamatchiamman Temple land scam surfaced. He was arrested along with another senior officer Ramesh, who was also involved in the case. Following an order of the Madras High Court, the land was taken back from land grabbers and returned to the temple.

“We are probing several other aspects related to land scams. The DVAC has started gathering particulars of document writers from the five sub-registrar offices after police investigations into property-related offences reportedly threw light on their involvement,” said an official.

