Annual training camp for NCC cadets begins in U.T.

June 24, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As many as 158 (90 boys and 68 girls) NCC cadets are attending a ten-day annual training camp at Aditya Institute of Management and Research, Konerikuppam. Wing Commander Sagar Dhupkar, Commanding Officer 1 (P) Air Sqn NCC, Lawspet, inaugurated the camp on Friday.

Students from Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Pondicherry University, Pondicherry University Community College, Jeevanandham Government Higher Secondary School, Government High School, Thirukkanur, Government High School, Abishegapakkam and Chedilal Government High School, Uruvaiyar are attending the annual camp, a release here said.

The students during their stay at the camp would be given training to handle fire arms, lessons on aeromodelling, firing practice and physical training. They would also be given lessons on health, hygiene, fire/road safety, traffic rules and importance of millets.