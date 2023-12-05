HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual school science exhibition from December 7

December 05, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The annual regional and State-level Science Exhibition hosted by the Directorate of School Education scheduled between December 7 to 12 will be on the theme, “Millets and its Nutrition” to mark the International Year of Millets.

The five sub-themes of the event are “Millets — the Super Food”, “Food Security”, “Modern Technology in Daily Life”, “Current Advances in Health Care” and “Superstitions in Society”, a press note from the Directorate said.

This year the regional level science exhibition is scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School, Indira Nagar and the State level event from December 11 to 12 at the same venue.

The registration for exhibition is open for all Government/aided and private schools in Puducherry region. It is expected that nearly 400 exhibits may be displayed in Primary/Middle/High/Higher Secondary and teacher category levels.

The registration that has commenced at the venue will close at 5 p.m. on December 6.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is scheduled to inaugurate the event on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and other dignitaries.

Various committees are constituted with Government school Principals, Vice-Principals along with teachers to make the exhibition a success. All schools can visit the exhibition from 9.30 am to 4 pm on all days. The public can visit the exhibition from 4 pm to 5 pm on all days, the press note said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.