Annual school science exhibition from December 7

December 05, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The annual regional and State-level Science Exhibition hosted by the Directorate of School Education scheduled between December 7 to 12 will be on the theme, “Millets and its Nutrition” to mark the International Year of Millets.

The five sub-themes of the event are “Millets — the Super Food”, “Food Security”, “Modern Technology in Daily Life”, “Current Advances in Health Care” and “Superstitions in Society”, a press note from the Directorate said.

This year the regional level science exhibition is scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Indira Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School, Indira Nagar and the State level event from December 11 to 12 at the same venue.

The registration for exhibition is open for all Government/aided and private schools in Puducherry region. It is expected that nearly 400 exhibits may be displayed in Primary/Middle/High/Higher Secondary and teacher category levels.

The registration that has commenced at the venue will close at 5 p.m. on December 6.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is scheduled to inaugurate the event on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and other dignitaries.

Various committees are constituted with Government school Principals, Vice-Principals along with teachers to make the exhibition a success. All schools can visit the exhibition from 9.30 am to 4 pm on all days. The public can visit the exhibition from 4 pm to 5 pm on all days, the press note said.