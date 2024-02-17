Annual Auroville Marathon on Sunday

February 17, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 3,000 persons have registered for the Auroville Marathon scheduled to be held at Auroville near here on Sunday.

The event jointly organised by Auroville Runners and Auroville Community since 2008 would see the participation of runners from across the country and expats engaged with multinational companies in the 2024 edition.

Addressing a press conference , Auroville Foundation secretary Jayanti S Ravi said as many as 2,982 people have registered for all types of run. The total registered included 689 women participants. The event would start with a full marathon, which is a run of 42. 195 km, at around 5 a.m. The other events for 21. 1 km, 10 km and 5 km runs would start at 6.15 a.m, 7 a.m and 7. 30 a.m, respectively. The event is expected to see a gathering of around 5,000 people at Auroville Visitor Centre, the main venue for the event.

“The event is non-commercial and organised purely for the joy of running. It considers all the finishers as winners and therefore does not award any prize money for the early finishers. Hence it is not a timed run,” she said.

To ensure safety and providing aid to participants, police force would be deployed at the entrances of Alankuppam, Dana, Kuilapalayam, Certitude, Visitor Centre and Kottakarai, she said.