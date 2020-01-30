Annamalai varsity signs pact with alumni body

The Department of Chemical Engineering, Annamalai University and alumni of 1981 batch of chemical engineering (AUTECH81) have signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve the skills of the students, teachers and staffs by various modes of training.

An important part of the MoU is the alumni’s career guidance and training to improve the life skills, communication skills and sharing of tips on how to succeed in an interview. It also seeks to collaborate with the corporate offices of engineering companies for job opportunities and host industrial site visits. In addition, it is proposed to create more placement opportunities by inviting campus interviews through alumni of the university. The agreement was signed in the presence of V. Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor, N. Krishnamohan, Registrar i/c, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, head, Department of Chemical Engineering, the Director of Alumni Relations, coordinator of International National Collaboration for Academic and Research and organisers of AUTECH 81.