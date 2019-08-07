Annamalai varsity in pact with Taiwan university

Annamalai University has inked an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology to strengthen academic cooperation, research and human resource development. The MoU was signed recently in the presence of Prof. V. Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, S. Kabian, Dean, Faculty of Science and N. Nalini, Head of the Department of Biotechnology and Biochemistry. According to a release, the MoU would encourage professional, academic and student exchange programme.

Research students from Annamalai University will also be able to carry out their joint research activities in the fields of material science and biotechnology in Taiwan. Research labs at the Taiwan National University of Science and Technology will also be tested for various biological applications particularly in the field of health and disease.