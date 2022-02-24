Annamalai University to hold AET conference

Annamalai University will organise the 41st annual conference of the Association of Economists of Tamil Nadu (AET) at the Tech Park campus in Chidambaram on February 27.

According to a press release, the conference will focus on the themes of growth with stability, financial sector, Tamil Nadu economy, farm laws and the COVID-19 impact on the economy. Over 300 participants have registered themselves for the conference. As many as 265 research papers on different themes will be presented.

Annamalai University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan will inaugurate the conference.