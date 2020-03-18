Annamalai University suspends classes

PUDUCHERRY

18 March 2020 09:31 IST

Annamalai University has suspended classes till March 31 following instructions from the Tamil Nadu government in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Teaching and and non-teaching staff will report for duty and have been advised to follow a set of precautions.

“Staff members are requested not to seek permission to meet the Vice-Chancellor or the Registrar personally in their office for routine matters,” a circular from the university said.

Advertising

Advertising

They have been asked, instead, to communicate through e-mail.

Teaching staff have also been told to utilise this period to upload individual and department profiles on the IQAC portal. Any pending work pertaining to NAAC needs to be completed during this period, the circular said.