Puducherry

Annamalai University suspends classes

Annamalai University has suspended classes till March 31 following instructions from the Tamil Nadu government in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Teaching and and non-teaching staff will report for duty and have been advised to follow a set of precautions.

“Staff members are requested not to seek permission to meet the Vice-Chancellor or the Registrar personally in their office for routine matters,” a circular from the university said.

They have been asked, instead, to communicate through e-mail.

Teaching staff have also been told to utilise this period to upload individual and department profiles on the IQAC portal. Any pending work pertaining to NAAC needs to be completed during this period, the circular said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 9:32:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/annamalai-university-suspends-classes/article31096656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY