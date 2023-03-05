ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai University offers DDE students additional chance to complete degree

March 05, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Students will have to pay ₹5,000 in registration fees in addition to the normal examination fee for each paper through online university portal

The Hindu Bureau

Annamalai University has decided to offer an additional chance to all students who studied through various Distance Education programmes from 2002-2014 and who could not complete their courses within the stipulated duration, to sit for special examinations in May and December 2023.

According to a release, candidates who have completed the compulsory Personal Contact Programmes (Theory and Practicals) are only eligible to appear for examinations. Students will have to pay ₹5,000 in registration fees in addition to the normal examination fee for each paper through online university portal.

Students can register for the special examinations on www.coe.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in. The portal will be open till March 31, 2023.

