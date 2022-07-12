Annamalai University inks pact with International Rice Research Institute

Collaboration aims at developing and improving high-yielding rice varieties

Jean Balie, Director General of International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, and R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, after signing an MoU at Chidambaram on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Annamalai University has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, for developing and improving high-yielding climate-resilient rice varieties and for providing real-time weather advisories to farmers.

Jean Balie, Director-General of IRRI, and R.M. Kathiresan, Vice-Chancellor of Annamalai University, signed the MoU on Monday.

According to a release, IRRI would also collaborate with the university in areas such as value chain development for local speciality rice. Suitable pre and post-harvest management technologies would be shared.

The MoU would help in strengthening of agricultural research and education in India, and bridge the gap between academic research and on-farm practice.

IRRI also aims to leverage geospatial analytics and mobile technologies to improve the efficiency of agricultural extension services, such as identifying target areas for production interventions and providing real-time weather advisories to farmers. The MoU would permit research activities, exchange of students and faculties for doing research in rice varieties.

Students would be allowed to experience first-hand the excellent research being done by IRRI and be able to contribute to the success of the IRRI Rice Breeding Network, while completing their studies, the release added.