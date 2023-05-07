ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai University gets ₹50 crore grant under RUSA 2.0 scheme

May 07, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - CUDDALORE

The grant will be utilised for infrastructure development, entrepreneurship innovation, and research activities

The Hindu Bureau

Annamalai University has received a grant of ₹50 crore for its development activities under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 scheme. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Annamalai University has received a grant of ₹50 crore for its development activities under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 2.0 scheme. The grant will be utilised for infrastructure development, entrepreneurship innovation, and research activities.

According to an official, the schemes would be funded by the Central Government and the State Government in a ratio of 60:40. Annamalai University submitted proposals in areas of science, agriculture, marine science, and engineering. Out of the total grant of ₹50 crore, a sum of ₹21 crore had been allocated for research activities, ₹20 crore for building, and ₹9 crore for entrepreneurship innovation.

Under the scheme, nine special research projects (theme-based projects) have been sanctioned to the tune of ₹10 lakh for each project. University Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan issued the sanction order for the special research projects, the official added.

