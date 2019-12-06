Puducherry

Annamalai University extends deadline

Annamalai University has extended the last date for sale and receipt of filled-in applications for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., M.B.A., and all other programmes of the Directorate of Distance Education to December 31.

Applications can also be obtained in-person through cash payment from all Study Centres of the Directorate on all days. Tamil and English Medium and lateral entry admissions are also available.

For Study Centre and admission details contact help desk : 04144 - 238043, 238044, 238045, 238046, 238047 & 238610 or e-mail : ddedirector2013@gmail.com.

Admission forms can be downloaded from: www.audde.in

