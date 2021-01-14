Anna Thidal to become a mini stadium

PUDUCHERRY

14 January 2021 00:42 IST

3,000 students studying in five schools without a playground will benefit

Anna Thidal would soon become a mini sports stadium. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, in the presence of Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, laid the foundation for the work on Wednesday.

Under the Smart City Programme, the government plans to construct a gallery to accommodate around 1,500 persons and facilities for sporting activities on 14,945 sq.m. of open space.

The existing shops facing Anna Salai would be demolished and new buildings would be constructed to accommodate the same occupants.

A basement parking area, a dormitory for 280 personnel, a football ground, 200 m running track, volleyball ground, tennis court, petanque court, gymnasium, and children’s play area will form the stadium.

Around 3,000 students studying in five schools in town without a playground would benefit from the stadium.

Project cost

The project would cost around ₹12 crore.

Chairman of PIPDIC and Orleanpet legislator R Siva, Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary A. Anbarasu and Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Chief Executive Officer of PSCDL T. Arun also attended.