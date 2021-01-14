Anna Thidal to become a mini stadium

Anna Thidal would soon become a mini sports stadium. Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, in the presence of Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, laid the foundation for the work on Wednesday.
Under the Smart City Programme, the government plans to construct a gallery to accommodate around 1,500 persons and facilities for sporting activities on 14,945 sq.m. of open space.
The existing shops facing Anna Salai would be demolished and new buildings would be constructed to accommodate the same occupants.
A basement parking area, a dormitory for 280 personnel, a football ground, 200 m running track, volleyball ground, tennis court, petanque court, gymnasium, and children’s play area will form the stadium.
Around 3,000 students studying in five schools in town without a playground would benefit from the stadium.
Project cost
The project would cost around ₹12 crore.
Chairman of PIPDIC and Orleanpet legislator R Siva, Development Commissioner-cum-Secretary A. Anbarasu and Secretary (Revenue)-cum-Chief Executive Officer of PSCDL T. Arun also attended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath